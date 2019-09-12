Filed Under:Active Search, Armstrong County, Domestic Incident, Jefferson County, Local TV, Ryan Synder


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An active search is underway for an “armed and dangerous” man believed to be hiding within the surrounding woods near the Jefferson and Armstrong County line.

The Pennsylvania State Police tweeted Thursday that Ryan Dennis Snyder, 39, was reported fleeing the scene of a domestic incident on Wednesday evening.

The authorities said Snyder fired a gun into an occupied building near 459 Sandy Hill Road in Jefferson County.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police announced.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Public Information Officer/Twitter)

Snyder is 5-foot-9 and weighs 200 pounds. He has short brown/gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last known to be wearing dark clothing and has a full beard.

Police said Snyder has threatened suicide and may be injured.

https://twitter.com/PSPTroopCPIO/status/1172148624891006977

Comments