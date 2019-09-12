



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An active search is underway for an “armed and dangerous” man believed to be hiding within the surrounding woods near the Jefferson and Armstrong County line.

The Pennsylvania State Police tweeted Thursday that Ryan Dennis Snyder, 39, was reported fleeing the scene of a domestic incident on Wednesday evening.

Man Considered Armed & Dangerous – Active Search Underway in Area of Jefferson County/Armstrong County Line. Details from @PSPTroopCPIO below ⤵️ https://t.co/ngPKSAMqnO — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) September 12, 2019

The authorities said Snyder fired a gun into an occupied building near 459 Sandy Hill Road in Jefferson County.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police announced.

Snyder is 5-foot-9 and weighs 200 pounds. He has short brown/gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last known to be wearing dark clothing and has a full beard.

Police said Snyder has threatened suicide and may be injured.

