  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers


ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (CBS Local) — A tractor-trailer carrying some sweet cargo caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Missouri, closing the westbound lanes of a major interstate for several hours.

The tractor-trailer carrying 72,000 pounds of chocolate caught fire at around 1 p.m. along I-255 near at Telegraph Road in St. Louis County, CBS affiliate KMOV reported.

All westbound lanes were closed for a period of time. The final lane wasn’t finally re-opened until a little past 6 p.m.

The Missouri Department of Transportation confirmed the tractor-trailer was carrying 72,000 pounds of chocolate.

No word yet on what caused the fire or whether the chocolate can be salvaged.

“That’s a lot of chocolate!” was the primary response on Twitter. Other posts asked “Where are the marshmallows?” and “Cocoa fondue, anyone? I hope no one got hurt…”

Luckily, no injuries were reported.