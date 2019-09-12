CLAIRTON (KDKA) — A man has been convicted of a drug deal that resulted in the death of another man in 2017.

Tyree Saunders was found guilty Thursday by a jury on one count each of drug delivery resulting in death, drug delivery, drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and

criminal use of a communication device.

The affidavit says Saunders supplied Jeremy Clark fentanyl, causing Clark to overdose.

Clark was found dead by his girlfriend in a house on Carnegie Avenue in Clairton on March 22, 2017.

The affidavit said officers recovered 19 empty stamp bags and one full stamp bags at the scene that contained only fentanyl.

Text messages show Clark and Tyree discussed the price of heroin.

He will be sentenced Dec. 5, 2019.