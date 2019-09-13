



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown spoke out on social media for the first time since the filing of a civil lawsuit accusing him of rape and sexual assault.

He went live on Instagram Thursday night from the TB12 Sports Therapy Center, which was co-founded by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Brown spoke to his fans.

“No matter what they say. No matter what they hate, somebody’s still gotta go to work,” said Brown in the live video.

Brown did not address the lawsuit, accusing him of sexual assault in three separate incident.

“The devil try to bring you down when you get closer to your goals. The key is don’t let them,” he said.

Among other things, he told his followers: “In the time of crisis, all I ask is love, dedication and focus.”

Earlier in the day, Brown attended his second practice with his new team, the New England Patriots, wearing a new number, 17.

The NFL’s website is reporting all signs point to Brown being on the field for the Pats when they play in Miami on Sunday.

The NFL isn’t meeting with Brown’s accuser, Britney Taylor, until next week, making it unlikely the league will take any action before Sunday.