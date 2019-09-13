BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Two men are behind bars after a drug raid in Beaver County.
Beaver Falls Police say they executed a search warrant along with the Pennsylvania State Attorney General’s Office just before 9 a.m. Friday at the 400 block of 33rd Street.
A month-long investigation led up to the raid, police say in a Facebook post.
Police say when they arrived, a man jumped from the window and ran away. Police managed to apprehend him and they identified him as Eshon Robinson.
After searching the residence, police say they found 2 oz. of heroin, $1,000 in cash, two firearms and multiple digital scales.
Mathew Jones was also arrested.
According to police, the two are from Detroit. They’re facing firearm and drug-related charges and they’re in the Beaver County Jail.
