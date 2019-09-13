Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Representative Dan Frankel said he is doing what he can to put an end to gun violence.
He calls it a disease that kills 40,000 people a year.
In a meeting at the University of Pittsburgh, Frankel Held a hearing to talk about the ways public health is contributing to the violence.
“Gun violence in our community, it’s the issues that aren’t just the mass shootings … that place in the communities,” Frankel said.
Frankel said people should be looking for solutions to stop the violence.
