Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure announced that Diana Street in Spring Hill reopened today.
After seven months of reconstruction work following a major landslide, the street is open for drivers to use again.
Crews worked on a soldier pile and anchor retaining wall, a new inlet, a new cross pipe, and paving.
The wall installation realigned the pavement into Itin Street.
The new inlet and cross pipe were installed to direct runoff away from the wall. The reconstruction came to a total of $880,000.
You must log in to post a comment.