



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You feel the power of Beaver Stadium when you hear the roar after a Penn State touchdown or hear the crowd sing “Sweet Caroline.”

As the University of Pittsburgh heads to Happy Valley on Saturday for the 100th and final meeting between the two schools, StubHub is offering ticket from $70-$560 dollars.

By kickoff, those will be gone and the stadium will be filled.

“So you’re talking over 100,000 people in a small area,” said PennDOT District 11 spokesperson Steve Cowan. “So the department wanted to do everything they could to provide the motorist with the best information possible, so motorist could make informed decisions.”

Click on 511PA.com and you’ll find a special tab just for Penn State Football.

“You can find travel times, shows the speeds,” Cowan said. “For Penn State football, it will show times to the different parking areas. We have a Penn State parking map. Incidents will come up if there’s a crash on the roadway. So there’s a whole host of information fans can get.”

Fans heading to the game got some good news from PennDot on Friday. The work that was planned on eastbound Route 22 in Monroeville has been canceled due to weather concerns. That would have restricted the road to a single lane and could have caused a major slow down.

The cross-state showdown may have nothing to do with the Steelers or Fan Fest on Saturday at Heinz field but spokesman Nick Sero is still encouraging fans to come out.

“We have just as many people here who are invested in that game as well,” Sero said. “So we’ll have the big screen out and ready to play so fans can come out and watch really from start to finish.”

That big screen will be in the middle of a party at Heinz Field that starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The screen will be outside the Great Hall while inside the Vince Lombardi Trophies wait for fans on the inside.

“To celebrate the NFL’s 100th anniversary,” Sero said. “So everybody can come and take their pictures with some history.”

You won’t be able to miss the smell of the new Potato Patch Fries, which will be served in the Great Hall while current and former players are involved in a meet-and-greet event.

Among those planning to attend are Aaron Smith, Willie Parker, Jeremy Tumin, and Mark Barron.

Out on Art Rooney Avenue, a Steelers Car Show will display black and gold vehicles.

There will also be a zip line and music from Angelica Hale and Vertigo Red at a stage near Gate B.

The free Fan Fest runs from 2 p.m. through 6 p.m., followed by a free concert at Stage AE by Robert Randolph and the Family.

Sero said don’t forget that when you come to the Steelers home opener on Sunday, the new ticket policy will be in force.

No printouts or screen grabs on phones are allowed.

“It has to be either the hardstock ticket that season ticket holders receive or the digital ticket on your phone with the ever-changing bar code … or it’s not going to work,” Sero said.

North Shore parking lots open at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, the gates to Heinz Field open at 11 a.m., and the game starts at 1 p.m.