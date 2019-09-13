



JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – All is quiet now at McKee Stadium.

Jeannette Jayhawks fans were greeted with metal detectors and wands as they entered the stadium Friday night.

For the most part, fans didn’t mind.

And it turns out, the stadium remained safe and peaceful at Friday night’s game.

This isn’t your father’s high school football.

“You have to do what you have to do in today’s society,” said one fan.

“I think its a good thing. Especially with what happened last week. I really do,” said Donna Rockmore of Jeannette.

“It’s a shame, because, Jeannette, you never think of something like that happening. Luckily, it had nothing to do with the school or the kids or the players,” said Mark Binakonsky.

It’s the result of a deadly shooting outside the stadium at last Friday’s game.

A fight turned into a shooting. Dameian Williams, 48, was shot and killed. Greg Harper, 40, has been charged with the killing.

They considered canceling Friday night’s game but decided to go with heavy security and K9 patrols instead.

It worked.

The crowd was peaceful and safe. And the Jeannette Jayhawks were winning in a blowout.

Even so, some complained the security went too far.

“I don’t think it’s necessary,” said Charlie Pekar.

“It’s kind of like boarding an airplane, going through security. That’s what they want to do, I’m okay with it. But I don’t think it’s necessary. Whatever keeps everybody safe.”