PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Abington 49, Bensalem 15
Academy Park 44, Gratz 6
Aliquippa 27, Montour 14
Annville-Cleona 49, Northern Lebanon 20
Apollo-Ridge 27, East Allegheny 14
Avon Grove 42, Bishop Shanahan 21
Avonworth 24, New Brighton 13
Bald Eagle Area 29, Bishop Carroll 6
Bedford 39, Penn Cambria 7
Bellefonte 41, Central Mountain 14
Bellwood-Antis 40, Everett 0
Berks Catholic 49, Boyertown 14
Berlin-Brothersvalley 21, Portage Area 13
Bermudian Springs 46, Hanover 21
Berwick 42, Wyoming Valley West 0
Bethel Park 31, Shaler 0
Biglerville 50, Fairfield 21
Bishop Guilfoyle 37, Central Cambria 7
Blackhawk 49, Ambridge 0
Cambria Heights 37, Bishop McCort 15
Canton 52, Bucktail 14
Cedar Cliff 49, Hollidaysburg 8
Cedar Crest 49, Lancaster McCaskey 20
Central Bucks West 42, Central Bucks South 28
Central Columbia 43, Hughesville 7
Central Dauphin 13, Cumberland Valley 7
Central Valley 35, Pittsburgh North Catholic 14
Central York 58, Red Lion 7
Chambersburg 56, Altoona 24
Charleroi 45, Frazier 6
Chartiers-Houston 41, Bentworth 18
Cheltenham 48, Norristown 14
Chichester 13, Phoenixville 6
Christ the King, N.Y. 52, Pottsgrove 14
Clairton 58, Riverview 0
Clarion 29, Brookville 12
Claysburg-Kimmel 30, Moshannon Valley 0
Clearfield 28, Huntingdon 16
Coatesville 55, West Chester Henderson 17
Cocalico 49, Elizabethtown 12
Columbia 43, Pequea Valley 6
Conneaut Area 38, Hickory 12
Conneaut, Ohio 62, Iroquois 6
Conrad Weiser 38, Daniel Boone 7
Dallas 56, Pittston Area 15
Danville 35, Mifflinburg 19
Deer Lakes 61, Yough 30
Delaware Valley 54, Wilkes-Barre Area 20
Derry 7, Mount Pleasant 0
Donegal 35, Lebanon 24
Downingtown West 33, Perkiomen Valley 17
Dunmore 49, Lackawanna Trail 35
ELCO 14, Octorara 6
East Pennsboro 24, Palmyra 0
East Stroudsburg South 21, Stroudsburg 0
Easton 44, Bethlehem Liberty 7
Eisenhower 44, Saegertown 6
Elizabeth Forward 31, Freeport 13
Elk County Catholic 35, Port Allegany 7
Elwood City Riverside 37, Western Beaver 7
Emmaus 41, Pleasant Valley 0
Episcopal Academy 26, Philadelphia Northeast 13
Erie 22, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 0
Erie McDowell 45, Canisius, N.Y. 21
Farrell 33, West Middlesex 0
Fleetwood 30, Upper Perkiomen 20
Frankford 37, West Philadelphia 8
Franklin 42, Dubois 35
Franklin Regional 16, West Mifflin 9
Garnet Valley 42, Springfield Delco 7
Gateway 49, Greater Latrobe 0
Gettysburg 44, West York 13
Girard 24, Corry 13
Glendale 44, West Branch 20
Governor Mifflin 48, Muhlenberg 0
Great Valley 15, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 12
Greensburg Central Catholic 42, Leechburg 41, 2OT
Greenville 20, Sharpsville 12
Grove City 36, Brashear 0
Hamburg 41, Minersville 7
Harbor Creek 42, Fairview 0
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 43, Red Land 0
Harry S. Truman 46, Council Rock South 7
Haverford 48, Interboro 7
Homer-Center 35, Marion Center 13
Hopewell 31, Waynesburg Central 7
IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 31, St. Joseph’s Prep 25
Imani Christian Academy 24, Valley 20
Imhotep Charter 28, Malvern Prep 14
Jeannette 54, Avella 0
Jenkintown 27, Lower Moreland 20
Jim Thorpe 76, Kutztown 0
Juniata 42, Line Mountain 33
Juniata Valley 38, Williamsburg 12
KIPP Dubois 20, Philadelphia George Washington 12
Kane Area 41, Brockway 0
Karns City 21, Moniteau 6
Kennard-Dale 37, Big Spring 26
Kennett 27, Unionville 13
Keystone 42, Cameron County 6
Kiski Area 36, Fox Chapel 17
Knoch 24, Highlands 0
Lake-Lehman 48, Carbondale 14
Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 21, Erie Cathedral Prep 14
Lampeter-Strasburg 49, Conestoga Valley 14
Lancaster Catholic 43, Ephrata 14
Lehighton 40, Marian Catholic 6
Lewisburg 41, Milton 6
Ligonier Valley 57, Saltsburg 12
Littlestown 20, York Catholic 6
Loyalsock 48, Bloomsburg 14
Mahanoy Area 34, Pottsville Nativity 27
Manheim Township 65, Penn Manor 7
Maplewood 41, Cambridge Springs 0
Marple Newtown 35, Harriton 12
McGuffey 48, Carmichaels 26
Mechanicsburg 26, Hershey 3
Mercyhurst Prep 56, Titusville 0
Mid Valley 0, Susquehanna 0, OT
Midd-West 54, Shenandoah Valley 6
Middletown 41, Camp Hill 12
Millersburg 21, Halifax 19
Monessen 28, Jefferson-Morgan 21
Montoursville 28, Warrior Run 7
Moon 41, Baldwin 13
Mount Carmel 34, Jersey Shore 18
Mount Lebanon 26, Seneca Valley 20
Nazareth Area 35, Bethlehem Freedom 33
Neshaminy 48, Council Rock North 31
Neshannock 44, Ellwood City 0
Neumann-Goretti 32, Bonner-Prendergast 15
New Castle 45, Beaver Area 0
New Hope-Solebury 47, Bristol 14
North Allegheny 42, Canon-McMillan 6
North Hills 35, Hampton 14
North Penn 37, Pennridge 14
North Pocono 28, Abington Heights 0
North Schuylkill 47, Schuylkill Haven 14
Northampton 53, East Stroudsburg North 8
Northeastern 40, Spring Grove 14
Northern York 42, Mifflin County 28
Northwestern 49, Seneca 0
Norwin 28, Chartiers Valley 13
Notre Dame-Green Pond 50, Palmerton 14
Oil City 26, General McLane 13
Old Forge 49, Holy Redeemer 0
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 46, Rochester 12
Owen J Roberts 27, Upper Merion 17
Oxford 46, West Chester Rustin 23
Palisades 42, Catasauqua 0
Penn Charter 44, Philadelphia Central 8
Penn Hills 14, Mars 7
Penn Wood 44, Upper Darby 25
Penn-Trafford 29, McKeesport 12
Penncrest 20, Lower Merion 14
Penns Manor 47, United 6
Penns Valley 41, Central Martinsburg 21
Peters Township 23, West Allegheny 7
Pine Grove 34, Tri-Valley 7
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 31, Hempfield Area 14
Plum 49, Connellsville 7
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 57, Wissahickon 7
Pocono Mountain East 28, Allentown Dieruff 12
Pocono Mountain West 35, Allentown Allen 18
Pope John Paul II 52, Schuylkill Valley 7
Pottstown 14, Methacton 0
Pottsville 42, Crestwood 12
Purchase Line 28, Northern Cambria 6
Quakertown 31, Upper Moreland 6
Reading 25, Twin Valley 23
Redbank Valley 54, Sheffield 6
Reynolds 40, Mercer 13
Richland 58, Greater Johnstown 6
Ridgway/Johnsonburg 48, Bradford 0
Ridley 37, Conestoga 25
Riverside 39, Hanover Area 13
Scranton 21, Wallenpaupack 10
Selinsgrove 37, Shikellamy 6
Shade 33, Blacklick Valley 23
Sharon 14, Slippery Rock 0
Shenango 27, Serra Catholic 14
Shippensburg 27, Waynesboro 6
Smethport 26, Curwensville 0
Solanco 42, Garden Spot 0
Somerset 24, Forest Hills 20
Souderton 17, William Tennent 7
South Fayette 49, Greensburg Salem 0
South Park 28, Keystone Oaks 14
South Philadelphia 14, Overbrook 6
South Side 50, Carlynton 13
South Williamsport 40, Muncy 13
Southern Columbia 62, Shamokin 0
Southern Huntingdon 34, Mount Union 14
Southern Lehigh 49, Bangor 0
Southmoreland 62, Bethlehem Center 16
Spring-Ford 24, Exeter 7
St. Marys 60, Punxsutawney 21
State College 53, Carlisle 12
Steelton-Highspire 78, Camp Hill Trinity 34
Strath Haven 20, Radnor 14
Susquehanna Township 48, Lower Dauphin 0
Susquehannock 35, Dover 13
Tamaqua 50, Panther Valley 16
Thomas Jefferson 62, Indiana 0
Trinity 35, Ringgold 7
Troy 39, North Penn-Mansfield 6
Tunkhannock 35, Honesdale 26
Tussey Mountain 32, Northern Bedford 22
Tyrone 22, Philipsburg-Osceola 16
USO 38, Perry Traditional Academy 20
Union City 43, Cochranton 6
Union/AC Valley(FB) 32, Otto-Eldred 26
Upper Dauphin 36, Newport 20
Upper Dublin 40, Hatboro-Horsham 13
Upper St. Clair 45, Woodland Hills 41
Warwick 55, Hempfield 7
Washington 44, Brownsville 7
Wellsboro 54, Towanda 12
West Greene 41, Mapletown 6
West Lawn Wilson 49, Manheim Central 14
West Perry 56, Greencastle Antrim 32
West Scranton 28, Lakeland 14
West Shamokin 13, Blairsville 6
Western Wayne 55, Montrose 13
Williams Valley 28, Susquenita 14
Williamsport 13, Hazleton Area 7
Wilmington 42, Lakeview 0
Windber 42, North Star 0
Wyoming Area 48, Nanticoke Area 7
York 40, New Oxford 27
York Suburban 42, Eastern York 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
