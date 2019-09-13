



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a special day at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium as some of the actors touring with Disney’s “The Lion King” musical get to meet some of the zoo’s cutest residents.

“The Lion King” is playing at the Benedum Center now through Sept. 29.

Three of the actors from the show, Kolin Jerron, Christopher L. McKenzie Jr. and Courtney Thomas, are visiting the zoo today to meet the Masai giraffes at the Giraffe Outlook.

WATCH: Giraffe Meet & Greet!

According to the zoo, Masai giraffes are the largest subspecies of giraffe and are the tallest land mammals on earth. They are native to Kenya and Tanzania.

The males can grow up to 18-feet tall and the females can reach heights of 14-feet tall.

For more information on the Pittsburgh Zoo’s giraffes, visit their website here.

The giraffe’s keepers will talk more about the species as the actors meet with the animals.

For tickets to “The Lion King” at the Benedum Center, visit the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s website at this link.