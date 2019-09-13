



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yesterday’s dry, hot and humid conditions are sticking around.

Thursday’s high was 85 degrees, and we are right on the line between hot compressed air to the south and cooler air to the north.

Up until now, the hot air has been winning with a cold front that failed to move through Pittsburgh yesterday.

Today is looking mainly dry, though a cold front is expected to push through late tonight and bring rain chances after midnight.

The spread in high temperatures Thursday was impressive. Wheeling and Morgantown each reached 90 degrees, Pittsburgh and Latrobe were in the mid-80s and places along I-80 failed to hit 80 degrees.

For today? While numbers from models show a chance of rain throughout the day, the reality is that almost everyone will be dry with the chance of rain ramping up overnight.

Highs should be back in the mid-80s and higher, but model data once again is showing highs in just the 70s. That appears to be unlikely at this point.

KDKA meteorologist Ron Smiley thinks temperatures are going to hold steady.

Rain should be gone by the time the sun comes up on Saturday morning, with the rest of the weekend looking dry.

Rain chances remain low to nonexistent through the end of the next work week.

