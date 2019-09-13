Filed Under:Chris Hoffman, Franklin Regional, Local TV, Shooting threat, Threat, West Mifflin, West Mifflin Borough Police


WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Authorities said there will a heavy police presence in the West Mifflin area after rumors of a shooting involving a local high school football game.

The West Mifflin Borough Police Department announced Friday they are aware of rumors of a possible shooting at the West Mifflin’s home game against Franklin Regional at 7:30 p.m.

They said they are investigating the rumor to verify the credibility of the threats.

Police said to call 412-461-3125 with any information.

Last Friday, one person was killed during a shooting outside the Jeannette, Imani Christian game.

