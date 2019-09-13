Comments
CHICAGO (KDKA)– A bench warrant has been issued for R-Kelly in Minnesota.
The singer and his defense team were a no show for a hearing yesterday.
In Minnesota, he faces 2 counts of engaging in prostitution with a minor.
Kelly is currently is in a federal prison in Chicago on federal sex crime charges.
Minnesota prosecutors were told that Kelly won’t be available until his federal case is over. That might not happen until sometime in the middle of next year.
