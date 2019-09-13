



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– PennDOT has issued an update on potential delays that fans could face when traveling to State College for the Pitt vs. Penn State game.

The highly-anticipated game kicks off at noon on Saturday, September 14.

Fans and other travelers can expect the following restrictions based on their starting locations:



From the Harrisburg area:

• On U.S. 22 in Juniata County, traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction about a mile east of the Arch Rock interchange. This zone also features a 12-foot width restriction.

• On U.S. 322/22 in the Burnham area west of Lewistown in Mifflin County, eastbound and westbound traffic is restricted to one lane each direction.

• On U.S. 322 from the Mifflin/Centre County line through the village of Potters Mills, traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction. Travel delays are likely. This zone also features 12-foot and 14-foot width restrictions.

From the Pittsburgh area:

• On U.S. 22 in the Monroeville area of Allegheny County, there is a single-lane restriction for eastbound traffic Friday night through Monday morning, September 13-16. The single-lane restriction is located between Alpine Village Drive and Cavitt Road. Restriction hours are 8 p.m. Friday night continuously through 6 a.m. Monday morning. Crews will conduct concrete patching and paving operations. No restrictions will occur in the westbound direction.

From the Johnstown area:

• On U.S. 22, there are lane restrictions (one in each direction) in the Armaugh area from 2 miles west of Route 56 interchange to a half-mile east of the Route 403 interchange. This zone also features a 10-foot width restriction.

From the Lock Haven area:

• On Route 26, there is a traffic signal at the end of the I-80 westbound off-ramp at the Bellefonte/161 exit. This traffic pattern should alleviate major congestion and back-ups on I-80 westbound approaching the Bellefonte exit.

From western PA:

• On I-80 eastbound, there is bridgework with lane restrictions between DuBois/mile-marker 97 to east of DuBois/mile-marker 102. There are also 12-foot width restrictions. Speed reduced to 55 mph in these work zones. Please allow for extra travel time.

• On I-80 eastbound there is bridgework with lane shifts near mile-marker 125 in Clearfield County. In the same work zone, westbound traffic is restricted to the right/travel lane. There are no width restrictions in either direction.

In State College:

• On Atherton Street (Business Route 322) there will be no additional lane closures in place Friday, September 13; Saturday, September 14; and Sunday, September 15 due to the PSU/Pitt home football game. Two lanes will remain open in each direction to and from the University.

• On North Atherton Street, bridge repair work on a bridge spanning I-99 features a lane restriction for one-way, westbound traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking road conditions at www.511PA.com, or the 511PA app, under the PSU Football Gameday Tab.

Parking instructions can be found a www.transportation.psu.edu.