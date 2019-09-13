SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A West Newton man is facing assault charges, accused of beating and injuring his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child.

State police say investigators were called to a home on Church Street in Sewickley Township, Westmoreland County, around 6 p.m. Wednesday by the boy’s mother.

According to the criminal complaint, she left the child in the care of her boyfriend while she was at work from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. He is identified by police as Salvatore Salvio.

Police say when she came home she found her son crying upstairs. He had bruising, swelling and facial injuries, along with puncture marks to both of his feet.

The mother told investigators when she left for work “her child had no injuries and was acting completely normally.”

Police say she confronted Salvio about the injuries, but he denied injuring the boy.

When she tried to leave the home with her son, police say Salvio “threatened to knock her out.”

She was eventually able to make it to a neighbor’s home, where she called for help.

However, Salvio took her cell phone and drove off in her car before police arrived.

Police say Salvio “is a heroin user,” and they say the puncture mark injuries on the child’s feet may be from a syringe.

Salvio is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.”

