



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–The family of former Pittsburgh Steeler Sam Davis is thanking Steelers Nation for its support following his death.

In a statement released Saturday, Davis’ family members said “We want to again thank the community, friends and family for support and prayers.”

The statement went on to say “We have received the update from the medical examiner who confirmed he has passed away due to a massive heart attack in the personal care home and did not suffer.”

“While we were joined by many in searching for our father, we now know that he never left the facility.”

The arrangements are as follows:

Bidwell Presbyterian Church

1025 Liverpool Street

North Side

Viewing: Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m.

Funeral: Wednesday at 10:57 a.m.

Repass: immediately following services

“It brings us great joy that before our father’s passing we were able to honor him on 5/7 by establishing the Sam & Tamara Davis Family Scholarship, awarding 4 graduating high school seniors,” the family statement said.

“Pouring into our community and making an impact in the lives of others was who our father was at his core.”

With that in mind, in lieu of flowers and other sentiments, the family is requesting those who wish to be part of honoring the Davis legacy make a donation to the Sam & Tamara Davis Family Scholarship Fund.

You can make checks payable to “Sam & Tamara Davis Family Scholarship” and mail to the following:

Sam & Tamara Davis Family Scholarship

P.O. Box 59151

Pittsburgh, PA 15210