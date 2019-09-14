PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–One woman is in jail after allegedly shooting at multiple people.

Pittsburgh police got Shotspotter alerts in the 1800 block of Belleau Street and 2000 Mountford Avenue around 1:30 Friday morning.

Court paperwork says 52-year-old Colleen Barry of Pittsburgh was working as a jitney driver and picked up a man and four women from Gametime Bar on Spring Garden Avenue.

Barry says she took the riders to Belleau Street, but when the women got out they didn’t pay and pepper sprayed her in the face.

That’s when Barry drove around the corner to Mountford Avenue with the man still in the car.

She told police he pepper sprayed her and took her money, so she fired 3-4 shots in his direction.

According to officers, they did not find pepper spray with the man.

When they spoke with Barry at the hospital, she changed her story and said she fired a couple shots on Belleau Street at the women passengers.

The criminal complaint says her story contradicts stories from witnesses and the man in the car.

He claimed that after the women refused to pay, those riders pepper sprayed Barry and him.

That’s when Barry shot at them but didn’t hit them.

He told police when Barry stopped the car on Mountford, she demanded he pay her.

According to that rider, he paid Barry $7. As he walked away, he heard a couple more shots, but was not hit.

Bullet holes could be found in a van parked in the 2000 block of Mountford Avenue.

Barry is currently in the Allegheny County jail, and her bond was denied.

She is facing several charges, including attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.