PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Fans attending the Pitt/Penn State game in University Park were allowed back into Beaver Stadium after lightning forced them to clear the stands.
The lightning was coming from west and south of the stadium.
Fans were asked to clear their seats and shelter in place in the concourse. Players were also cleared off the field.
The stadium gates reopened a short time later, allowing locked-out fans back into the stadium.
The game was originally scheduled to start at noon, but was delayed until 12:40 p.m.
