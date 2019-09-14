  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Farmington, Golf, Local TV, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, PGA Jr. League Championship, PGA Jr. League Regionals


FARMINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Young golfers are hitting the greens this weekend in hopes of reaching the big stage.

Nemacolin Woodlands Resort is hosting the PGA Jr. League Regionals this weekend.

Four teams are competing, and they’re from western Pennsylvania, western New York and Ohio.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The junior golfers, aged 13 and under, are competing for one of the 12 spots in the 2019 PGA Jr. League Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The matches are a big deal for golfers who have played in the local tournament leading up to this.

