



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One local sports rivalry has been dividing a couple for years.

Penn State and the University of Pittsburgh faced off Saturday at Beaver Stadium in State College.

In the end, Penn State held on to beat Pitt 17-10.

It was the 100th meeting between the two teams and will be the last meeting for a long time after their agreement ended.

And what a day it was for one local couple.

The husband is a Pitt fan. The wife went to Penn State.

“We have a big flag in front of our house that says, ‘House divided,’ halfway Pitt halfway, Penn State,” Richard Pipak said. “We have Pitt season tickets, so I go to all the Pitt home games. She just stays home. She’s not too big of a supporter.

“He’s never cheered for Penn State,” Tori Pipak said. “I will occasionally cheer for Pitt if he takes me to a game if I ever decide to go. But not if we’re playing Penn State.”