PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Showers and storms passed through overnight ahead of a cold front that will slowly make its way through our region Saturday.
KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery says a leftover shower is possible the first half of the day with gradual clearing and some sunshine this afternoon.
Highs today will be about 10 degrees cooler than the past few days reaching highs in the very seasonable upper 70s.
Sunday looks sunny and pleasant for the Steelers game with a kickoff temperature around 74 degrees.
The temperature hovers around 80 the entire next week with sunshine and mainly dry conditions bringing nice mid-September weather!
