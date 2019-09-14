  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vietnam Veterans held a special reunion in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Members of the U.S. Army First Medical Company toured the Vietnam War exhibit Saturday at the Heinz History Center.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The former medics said it was difficult but important to take a look back.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“Good memories, bad memories,” Richard Hurter from Pottstown said. “But emotionally-wise, I think doing it together as a group meant a lot to each of us.”

The veterans were treated to dinner afterwards at the American Legion Post in Washington.

