PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vietnam Veterans held a special reunion in Pittsburgh this weekend.
Members of the U.S. Army First Medical Company toured the Vietnam War exhibit Saturday at the Heinz History Center.
The former medics said it was difficult but important to take a look back.
“Good memories, bad memories,” Richard Hurter from Pottstown said. “But emotionally-wise, I think doing it together as a group meant a lot to each of us.”
The veterans were treated to dinner afterwards at the American Legion Post in Washington.
