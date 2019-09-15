



MIAMI (KDKA/AP) — Antonio Brown scored a touchdown in his first game with the New England Patriots.

The wide receiver caught four passes for a team-high 56 yards and one score in the team’s win Sunday over the Miami Dolphins.

He added a team-high eight targets.

Antonio Brown catches his first touchdown as a Patriot (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/358oanTRM0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 15, 2019

It was his first game with his new team after the Oakland Raiders released the formers Steelers wide receiver.

Britney Taylor accused Brown of rape and sexual assault in a federal lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Florida. Brown has denied the allegations by his former trainer.

The Associated Press is reporting that Taylor is meeting with the NFL on Monday.

Taylor said in a statement she will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies.

Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, said Brown and Taylor had “a consensual personal relationship.” He told the AP his client plans to countersue.

The chief of Northern Regional Police says his department has no sexual assault investigation open involving Brown.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan reports that Chief Robert Amann says Brown’s accuser, Britney Taylor, never filed a complaint with the department.

Though, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office says they will be looking into the sexual assault allegations