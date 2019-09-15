PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Don’t be surprised if you see or hear some low-flying helicopters this week.

The military will be doing training exercises in the area, starting Monday.

It will be similar to last year’s operations held near PNC Park.

Pittsburgh Police will be receiving training as part of the exercises.

Officials said the training is not in response to anything.

The Pittsburgh Police Department is also holding a safety drill at the convention center on Monday.

People will see emergency vehicles in the area. The exercise will be inside the center.

The drill will not involve an active threat scenario.

Tenth Street between Fort Duquesne Boulevard and French Street will be closed from 6 p.m. until midnight because of the drill.