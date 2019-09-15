  • KDKA TVOn Air

SAXONBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — The authorities are investigating after eight items were stolen from the garage of a 72-year-old man.

The Saxonburg resident reported that items were stolen from him after the suspect(s) entered his detached garage on Knoch Road and stole a generator, a saw, tables, tools, a stereo, a used scooter, a ladder and a weed wacker, a police report says.

The report says the value of the stolen items is $1,084, not including a damaged garage door.

The incident happened between Aug. 21-28, with the suspect(s) fleeing the scene in an unknown direction, police say.

