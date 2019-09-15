Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old Knoxville teen.
Pittsburgh Police say Zhaheem Thomas was last seen at his Knoxville home Saturday night.
They asked the public for help finding him on Sunday, saying he could be in Mt. Oliver, Knoxville or the Beltzhoover area.
He’s described as being 4 feet and 11 inches tall. He has black, short, curly hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at 412-323-7141.
