PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in the Hill District and a woman was injured.

According to police, they were investigating reports of drug activity on Chauncey Street in the Hill District when they heard multiple shots fired just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday night.

Police say while they were investigating those shots, they heard more gunshots in the area.

They found a woman inside a vehicle near the intersection of Wylie Avenue and Watt Street.

They say the 36-year-old had a wound to the side of her head. Police believe the injury was the result of either grazing or being hit by shrapnel.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating.