GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A person allegedly used stolen credit card information to place more than $700 worth of in-store pickup orders at a Westmoreland County Walmart.
On Sunday, police say a suspect got Visa credit card information from three out-of-state people.
Police say the suspect then made four purchases online totaling $741.23.
The person then allegedly placed the orders for in-store pick up at the Walmart in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County.
The string of thefts took place from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.
Anyone with information about the credit card theft is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
