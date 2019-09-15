



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a beautiful day for a Steelers game.

Pittsburgh woke up to temperatures in the high 40s and mid-50s.

Right now, there is no rain on the radar.

The radar is showing beautiful, clear and dry weather.

KDKA’s Kristin Emery says it will be 76 degrees for the Steelers kickoff.

By tomorrow morning, a weak cold front is going to drop through and bring a brief passing shower.

Cloud cover and a few sprinkles to the north will creep in tomorrow morning.

Some spots may see a 5 to 10 minute shower, especially to the north.

Sunshine returns Tuesday and lasts all week with highs near 80 through Friday.

