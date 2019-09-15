  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMSteelers Kick-Off
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Kristin Emery
Filed Under:Forecast, Kristin Emery, Local TV, Pittsburgh Forecast, Pittsburgh Weather, weather


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a beautiful day for a Steelers game.

Pittsburgh woke up to temperatures in the high 40s and mid-50s.

Right now, there is no rain on the radar.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The radar is showing beautiful, clear and dry weather.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

KDKA’s Kristin Emery says it will be 76 degrees for the Steelers kickoff.

By tomorrow morning, a weak cold front is going to drop through and bring a brief passing shower.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Cloud cover and a few sprinkles to the north will creep in tomorrow morning.

Some spots may see a 5 to 10 minute shower, especially to the north.

Sunshine returns Tuesday and lasts all week with highs near 80 through Friday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments