By Bob Allen
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman was pulled from a burning building by her neighbor in Elizabeth Township.

A fire broke out on Industrial Road on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.

A woman in the burning structure was pulled out by her neighbor.

When they exited the home, witnesses said oxygen tanks in the house exploded.

There was also ammunition and gunpowder in the basement, but the fire did not reach the area.

No firefighters were injured.

The fire is currently under investigation.

