



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A second woman has come forward to accuse former Steeler Antonio Brown of sexual misconduct.

Sports Illustrated’s Robert Klemko wrote a story detailing a lengthy list of accusations against Brown, including the second allegation of sexual misconduct.

The first accusation came days after the wide receiver was released from the Oakland Raiders and signed with the New England Patriots hours later.

His former trainer filed a federal lawsuit against Brown, accusing him of three separate accounts of sexual assault and rape.

Now, the Sports Illustrated report details the story of an anonymous woman who claims she was hired by Brown to paint a mural of him in his Pittsburgh home.

According to the report, Brown flirted with her and made her uncomfortable before the atmosphere “curdled.”

The woman told Sports Illustrated that she was kneeling and painting when she turned to find Brown standing behind her “naked, holding a small hand towel over his genitals.”

The next day, Brown left for Miami and the woman says she was never invited back to finish the mural. She claims she was paid $2,000 for her work, but besides that, she was “ghosted.”

Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, says Brown has “reviewed the sexual misconduct allegations made by an unnamed artist included in a recently published Sports Illustrated article and denies that he ever engaged in such activities.”

Antonio Brown has reviewed the sexual misconduct allegations made by an unnamed artist included in a recently published Sports Illustrated article and denies that he ever engaged in such activities. There will be no further comment at this time. — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) September 16, 2019

Brown also denies other accusations filed against him in a federal lawsuit. The accuser, fitness trainer Britney Taylor, says Brown sexually assaulted multiple times and raped her.

Taylor and Brown met in college and in 2017, and Brown hired her to help him train in the offseason. Their training sessions and the allegations of assault came while Brown was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Taylor alleges that there were three incidents. The first was in June of 2017 at his home in Allegheny County, where Taylor says Brown exposed himself and kissed her without consent.

The suit says the second incident happened a few weeks later in Miami

Taylor claims the third incident, and rape, happened on May 20, 2018, at Brown’s home in Miami.

The lengthy Sports Illustrated article, released Monday, also details other incidents of domestic incidents and unpaid debts revolving around Brown.

Brown was not placed on the commissioner’s exempt list after Taylor’s accusations.

Taylor is expected to meet with the NFL by the end of Monday.