



COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ghostly apparitions will again descend on the Ohio Statehouse during this year’s Haunted Statehouse tours.

Ticket sales are underway for the celebration of state history and legend, which features staff members and costumed volunteers leading visitors on a family-friendly excursion through the state capital.

The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board says visitors this year can arrive early and enjoy art activities or write a “Ghost Post” to one of the Statehouse’s resident spirits.

Tours take place on Fridays and Saturdays during the last two weekends of October. They depart every half hour between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children under the age of 12 and must be pre-ordered. The event is considered appropriate for ages 9 and older.

