PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Mario Lemieux Foundation is teaming with Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network to take care of Pittsburghers’ hearts.
The Lemieux Foundation has given a $1 million donation to AHN’s cardiac program for the “advancement of medical research and pioneering treatments for heart rhythm disorders.”
WATCH: Lemieux Foundation, AHN News Conference —
Highmark Health is matching that contribution and the research will be done at AHN’s Cardiovascular Institute.
“This gift along with its matching funds will establish The Mario Lemieux Research and Innovation Fund in Electrophysiology as part of our AHN Cardiovascular Institute,” said Allie Quick, the chief philanthropy officer at AHN. “Our EP program has a long legacy of excellence and innovation in the care of patients with heart rhythm disorders. It’s a cause near and dear to the Mario Lemieux Foundation, and we are beyond thankful for their generosity.”
Research shows as the U.S. population continues to age, the number of those diagnosed with Afib is expected to increase to 12 million by 2030.
Stay with KDKA for more on this story.
You must log in to post a comment.