BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who was wearing a ski mask when he forced his way into a Bethel Park home.

The Bethel Park Police Department shared photos of the suspect on Facebook.

Police say the incident happened on Park Avenue Sunday just before 2:30 p.m.

They say when a resident of the home answered the door, the suspect, wearing a ski mask, forced his way in.

He was reportedly asking for someone who didn’t live at the home.

(Photo Credit: Bethel Park Police Department/Facebook)

He then fled on foot through the fire station parking lot and onto Brightwood Road, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-833-2000 or email crimewatch@bethelpark.net. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 412-851-BPPD (2773).

