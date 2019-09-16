



BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who was wearing a ski mask when he forced his way into a Bethel Park home.

The Bethel Park Police Department shared photos of the suspect on Facebook.

Police say the incident happened on Park Avenue Sunday just before 2:30 p.m.

They say when a resident of the home answered the door, the suspect, wearing a ski mask, forced his way in.

He was reportedly asking for someone who didn’t live at the home.

He then fled on foot through the fire station parking lot and onto Brightwood Road, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-833-2000 or email crimewatch@bethelpark.net. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 412-851-BPPD (2773).