



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–The Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival is headed back to Kennywood Park.

The festival, which attracted 6,000 people last year, will be held Sunday, Sept. 22 from 1 to 6 p.m.

The Pierogi Festival plans to welcome 10 new pierogi vendors and two out-of-state vendors, Simply Pierogi from Lancaster, NY and Pietrzyk Pierogi from Detroit, MI.

In addition to all kinds of pierogies, the festival will also showcase the art of pierogi-making.

People between the ages of 8 and 90 from all over the Pittsburgh area and as far away as Sarasota, FL will compete in the second annual Pierogi Pinching contest.

The entrants will test their skills to see how many pierogies they can assemble in 60 seconds. The winner will be crowned the official King or Queen of this year’s festival, win a grand prize of a lifetime pass to the Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival as well as a $500 cash prize.

Guests will also be able to meet “Pittsburgh-famous” characters like Pittsburgh Dad and the famous Racing Pierogies.

Kennywood Park will open the new Steelers Country area and Steel Curtain roller coasters for festival goers.

Other rides open for the day include the Thunderbolt, Racer, Jack Rabbit, Merry-Go-Round, Turtles, and Paratrooper.

For tickets, visit Showclix.com and SEARCH Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival

Adult tickets are: $24 in advance, $28 at the door

Children 3-12: $12 in advance and at the door

Children 2 and under are free