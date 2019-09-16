Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating after two men were stabbed in Brookline.
Pittsburgh Police say they responded to reports of a fight and stabbing on Brookline Boulevard’s 800 block just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say they found two men with “slashing wounds.”
One man had a slash to his stomach, and police say the other had a slash to his throat.
According to police, they were transported to the hospital in stable condition.
They say their investigation revealed that the two victims were in a fight with other people, not each other.
On Monday, police said they were still investigating.
