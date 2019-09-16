



The Pittsburgh Steelers announced today that starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair the elbow he injured in the first half of Sunday’s 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

With the team now sitting at 0-2, the quarterback situation is a bit dire. Former third round pick Mason Rudolph stepped in for Roethlisberger on Sunday and performed quite capably, completing 12 of 19 passes for over 100 yards and two scores with an interception as well.

Rudolph, for his part is saying all of the right things about taking over the quarterback job full-time, telling media today that he’ll “be ready to roll” when the team faces the 49ers in San Francisco this Sunday.

However, behind Rudolph, the situation is a bit more uncertain. The team traded former third stringer Josh Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week and signed Devlin Hodges to the practice squad. Hodges has never appeared in a regular season NFL game and he is a rookie fresh out of playing for Samford (FCS) last year.

For a team trying to climb out of an 0-2 hole and make a return to the playoffs, a more experienced arm would help. On that front, there is one name that will continue to be brought up anytime there is an opening for a quarterback on an NFL roster: Colin Kaepernick.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been out of football for the last two seasons, but he has continued to work out in the hopes that he could make a return to the league. In the wake of Andrew Luck’s retirement late last month, TMZ Sports reported that Kaepernick was working out daily in hopes of making a comeback.

For what it’s worth, in 2017, Kaepernick’s last season in the league, he completed just a hair under 60 percent of his passes for over 2,200 yards and 16 touchdowns versus four interceptions in 11 starts for a 49ers team in the first season of a failed Chip Kelly experiment. He has been out of the league for the last two seasons, but the other options in the free agent pool aren’t exactly inspiring with names like Brock Osweiler, Paxton Lynch, Brandon Weeden and Matt Cassel on the list.