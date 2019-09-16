Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading a 2020 first-round pick to the Dolphins for Minkah Fitzpatrick.
The NFL confirms that the Dolphins are trading their defensive back Fitzpatrick for a first-round pick.
BREAKING: @MiamiDolphins trading DB Minkah Fitzpatrick to @steelers for a first-round pick. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/WiDwOdZ9kn
— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2019
The Steelers are 0-2 and have just lost Ben Roethlisberger for the season due to an elbow injury.
KDKA’s Rich Walsh says on Twitter, “Steelers going all in despite losing Ben for the season.”
Steelers going all in despite losing Ben for the season https://t.co/Ps45U1YzWf
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) September 17, 2019
