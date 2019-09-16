BREAKING NEWS:Ben Roethlisberger's Elbow Injury Requires Surgery, Out For Season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading a 2020 first-round pick to the Dolphins for Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The NFL confirms that the Dolphins are trading their defensive back Fitzpatrick for a first-round pick.

The Steelers are 0-2 and have just lost Ben Roethlisberger for the season due to an elbow injury.

KDKA’s Rich Walsh says on Twitter, “Steelers going all in despite losing Ben for the season.”

