



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Light rain showers pushed across Western Pennsylvania overnight, and there will be a small passing shower chance through the day today.

Many will be dry the entire day and those who see rain will only get a brief round here or there.

At this point, it looks like the rain will come from showers and not thunderstorms. If we saw a thunderstorm, it would be weak and brief. Maybe a single rumble for the day, but nothing too concerning.

Today also looks to be the best chance for rain all week long.

Winds this morning will be out of the south changing to the north for the afternoon as a weak front is expected to arrive.

Sunday’s high hit 80 degrees and even though model data continues to show today’s high right at 80 degrees, it’s really a headscratcher as to why. We will see more clouds today, there’s a chance for light rain, and most of the afternoon will see winds out of the north.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley puts today’s high at 78 degrees. The rest of the week is looking pleasant and dry. Highs each day will be near 80, but probably just shy of the mark on all days. The next rain chance comes on Sunday.

