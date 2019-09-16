PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A Pittsburgh handyman who is spreading kindness one good deed at a time is getting nationwide attention.

America met Jon Potter, of Pittsburgh Good Deeds, earlier this month when CBS News featured him “On the Road” with Steve Hartman as he drove around doing good deeds.

Potter is willing to help anybody with any size problem.

Since Potter had his nationwide debut, he told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that his inbox is overflowing. “It’s overwhelming and if it were me, I would stay under a rock and keep helping but it’s been so amazing to get all these emails and people saying I inspired them and gave them hope.”

Now he is fielding other people’s offers to join him in his mission. They want to be employees of his makeshift kindness company.

“I keep going because I feel good and get to help people and it’s a win-win for everyone,” Potter said.

According to Potter, “People compare me to Mr. Rogers, which I’m not worthy of. He’s my hero and definitely inspiration and it’s really cool that we keep the spirit of Pittsburgh neighborliness alive.”

Potter’s giving spirit knows no bounds. He has already donated a kidney and in the next year or so he hopes to give part of his liver.

He’s also getting into babysitting.

He won’t actually do the sitting, but he has a long list of vetted people who want to help you out the next time your sitter cancels.