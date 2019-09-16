Menu
Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Travel
Real Estate Reports
CBS Entertainment
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
News
All News
Local News
Consumer News
Politics
Business
HealthWatch
Entertainment
Photo Galleries
Latest Headlines
Pittsburgh Weather: Passing Chance For Showers Today, But Rest Of Week Will Be Dry
Light rain showers pushed across Western Pennsylvania overnight, and there will be a small passing shower chance through the day today.
Thousands Of United Auto Workers, Including In Ohio, Walk The Picket Lines
More than 49,000 members of the United Auto Workers walked off General Motors factory floors or set up picket lines early Monday.
More News
News
Weather Videos
Weather
More Weather
Local Radar and Maps
School Closings/Delays
KDKA Weather App
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Watchers
Weather Stories
Weather Headlines
Pittsburgh Weather: Passing Chance For Showers Today, But Rest Of Week Will Be Dry
Light rain showers pushed across Western Pennsylvania overnight, and there will be a small passing shower chance through the day today.
Pittsburgh Weather: Beautiful Day For Steelers Home Opener
It's a beautiful day for a Steelers game.
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Latest Headlines
Report: Roethlisberger’s Elbow Injury May Require Surgery
The elbow injury that took Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger out of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks may require surgery.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Becomes Youngest NFL Player To Reach 2,500 Career Receiving Yards
JuJu Smith-Schuster has etched a spot in the history books.
More Sports
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown Videos
Sports Video
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
Sports Videos
Your Pittsburgh Video
Weather Videos
Best Of
Latest Headline
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 New American Spots
4 Events To Check Out In Pittsburgh This Week
Kittens In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 Fitness Spots
Dogs In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
The 4 Best Distilleries In Pittsburgh
Contests & More
Station Info
KDKA TV / News Team
Advertise
Contact Us
Links & Numbers
Contests & Promotions
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
US Transportation Department Releases New Guidelines Regarding Emotional Support Animals On Flights
According to new guidelines from the U.S. Transportation Department, airlines are prohibited from banning specific breeds of dogs on flights.
More
CBS Entertainment
KDKA TV
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
11:00 AM
The Price Is Right
12:00 PM
KDKA-TV News at Noon
12:30 PM
The Young and the Restless
1:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
2:00 PM
The Talk
View All Programs
PTL Links: September 16, 2019
September 16, 2019 at 9:30 am
Filed Under:
Canine Companions For Independence
,
Pittsburgh Today Live
,
PTL
,
PTL Links
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Liberty Magic
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Black Ties & Tails Gala
Kennywood
Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival
Pittsburgh Good Deeds
Revival on Lincoln
Walmart Groceries
PTL Puppy Penguin on Facebook
PTL Puppy Penguin on Twitter
Canine Companions for Independence on Instagram
Comments
You must
log in
to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.