



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following the news that starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is out for the year, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now a long shot to win the Super Bowl.

ESPN’s Ben Fawkes says the Steelers went from a 40-1 to 100-1 odds to win the Super Bowl at Caesar Sportsbooks.

Pittsburgh Steelers go from 40-1 to win Super Bowl to 100-1 at Caesars Sportsbooks. New AFC North odds:

Ravens -200

Browns +170

Steelers +1600

Bengals +3000 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) September 16, 2019

Roethlisberger suffered an elbow injury in the second quarter of the Steelers loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Steelers quarterback will undergo surgery on his right elbow and be placed on injured reserve, ending the 37-year-old’s 16th season just two weeks in.

Mason Rudolph, who had never played in an NFL regular season game prior to Sunday, threw a pair of fourth quarter touchdown passes to tight end Vance McDonald.

The Steelers were 20-1 to win the Super Bowl before the season started.