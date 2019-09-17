



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A study of drinking water that was conducted in collaboration with DietDetective.com and the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center was released and it revealed the quality of several airlines that fly out of Pittsburgh International Airport.

Of the major airlines that fly out of PIT, Alaska Airlines came out on top with a score 3.3 (out of 5) and Spirit Airlines was in last with a score of 1.

The study gave airlines a “health score” that was based on factors such as fleet size, Aircraft Drinking Water Rule violations, positive E. coli, and coliform water sample reports.

Along with Alaska and Spirit, Allegiant Air also had a 3.3 score, Frontier with 2.6, Southwest with 2.4, Delta with 1.6, American with 1.5, United with 1.2, and JetBlue with 1.

The complete study can be found here.