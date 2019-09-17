



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Market District Chef Ben D’Amico stops in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen stops by with a recipe that puts a twist on a tailgating staple.

Banana Split “Nachos”

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 6-10

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

4 each Waffle Cones, crushed

1 bag Stacy’s Cinnamon Sugar Pita Chips

½ cup Pineapple, small diced

½ cup Strawberries, small diced

2 each Bananas, sliced

¼ cup Shredded Coconut Flakes

¼ cup Walnuts, toasted, crushed

The below items can be added at your discretion:

Chocolate Sauce

Caramel Sauce

Strawberry Sauce

Whipped Cream

Maraschino Cherries

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F.

2. Lay the pita chips and waffle cone pieces onto a lined baking sheet.

3. Bake in the oven for 5 minutes until warm. Remove from oven and move chips to serving platter.

4. Top the chips with the cut fruit.

5. Next drizzle on the desired sauces.

6. Finally sprinkle the coconut and walnuts over top and garnish with maraschino cherries.

Loaded Caramel Apple “Nachos”

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 6-10

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

2 lbs Granny Smith, Gala, & Honeycrisp Apples, cored & thinly sliced

¼ cup Chocolate Chips

¼ cup Peanuts, crushed

The below items can be added at your discretion:

Caramel Sauce

White Chocolate Sauce

Peanut Butter, smooth

Honey

Whipped Cream

Cinnamon

Directions:

1. Cut the apples into thin ¼ inch slices. (if doing this ahead – keep apples fresh looking by storing them in a plastic bag with lemon juice and a splash of water.)

2. Assemble the apples onto a serving platter.

3. Warm up the peanut butter in a microwave safe bowl for 20 seconds. Stir until sauce like. This step might need repeated until sauce is runny.

4. Drizzle the warm peanut butter over the apples.

5. Next drizzle the apples with the caramel sauce, white chocolate sauce, and honey.

6. Garnish with chocolate chips, crushed peanuts, & whipped cream & a sprinkle of cinnamon.