



JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — Jeannette football fans can continue to expect more police and security measures.

The district said it will continue wanding people and using metal detectors at the main entrance of McKee Stadium following a deadly shooting two weeks ago.

Dameian Williams, 48, was shot and killed. Greg Harper, 40, has been charged with the killing.

Changes went into effect during last Friday’s game, and there were no incidents.

“How we can just make sure our patrons are in the facility, in their seats before the game begins?” Jeannette City School District Superintendant Matthew Jones said. “Whether that’s opening the gate a little early. Whether that’s changing how we do the wanding at the front gate.”

The district said after the football season it will look into possibly changing its protocol for future sporting events.