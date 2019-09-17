



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have removed banners around PNC Park featuring a player who was arrested after having a reported sexual relationship with a 13-year-old female.

The Pirates have taken down signs that feature Felipe Vazquez around the ballpark after the All-Star closer was arrested Tuesday on charges of pornography and soliciting a child.

An incident report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said Velazquez and the victim met at PNC Park, where they took pictures outside the bullpen.

The Pirates have already taken down Vazquez signs around PNC Park. His banner use to sit at the corner of Federal Street and West General Robinson Street. pic.twitter.com/h4WU5TSPIl — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) September 17, 2019

Velazquez had a banner at the corner of Federal Street and West General Robinson Street, but it is no longer there.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Vázquez was arrested just after 11 a.m. in Pittsburgh on a felony warrant out of Lee County, Florida.

The 28-year-old of Saint Cloud, Florida, is facing charges of computer pornography – solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors.

Florida law enforcement says the investigation began last month after officials “obtained information that Vázquez had a reported sexual relationship with a 13-year-old female” in Florida. Authorities say the alleged victim, now 15, had gotten text messages from Vázquez saying they would meet up after baseball season.

Investigators say they seized several electronic devices, which will undergo forensic examinations as part of the ongoing investigation, during the serving of a search warrant Tuesday.

