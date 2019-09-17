



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Federal Drug Administration is reporting a recall from General Mills.

The announcement was released by the company on Monday.

General Mills says the recall is for its 5 lb. bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour.

The company believes the bags with a use by date from September 6, 2020 may be contaminated with E-coli.

No one has reported any sickness from the flour, but the company is recalling the product just in case.

Any consumers with the company’s flour from that date, should toss it out.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control want to warn consumers about consuming raw products made with flour.

E. Coli is killed through heat by baking, frying, etc.

Any consumers diagnosed with an illness related to E. coli is asked to contact state and local public health authorities.

For more on this recall you can visit the FDA’s Website.