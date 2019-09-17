PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — How does a drone strike on the other side of the world cost you more at the gas pump a couple of days later?

Gasbuddy.com Senior Analyst Patrick DeHaan says it, “knocked out five million barrels of oil a day on the largest oil field in Saudi Arabia.”

That immediately created concerns about oil supplies and shortages and caused the hike in pump prices in Pittsburgh. But Don Bowers of the Pennsylvania Petroleum Association says, “I haven’t seen any supply issues at this point.” Bowers says the gas companies saw the Saudi attack and, “they just reacted to it and went bonkers and moved the price up 18-20 cents a gallon.”

This all leaves drivers raising eyebrows at the increases. Chuck Perryman from Glenshaw says, “When suddenly the prices go up and the supply hasn’t changed I get frustrated. It’s called price gouging.”

The increase was anything but subtle. From 2.79 on Sunday to 2.89 on Monday morning and 2.95 by Monday night. Bowers says, “For the next couple of weeks you’re going to see pricing moving up and down.” So he says the bottom line, “If you see 279 or less get it! Cause it’s not going to go down over the next two weeks.”