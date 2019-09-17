



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Several state health centers will be giving out free naloxone later this month to try to curb opioid overdose rates.

Employees will be giving out naloxone, or Narcan, at 95 locations throughout Pennsylvania as well as locally.

If you or a loved one needs it, you can get it on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The nasal spray and the auto-injector will be the two types of naloxone available.

You’ll need to print out a standing order online. A prescription is not needed.

Click here to see the list of distribution locations in the area. You can find more information on the giveaway at pa.gov/guides/opioid-epidemic/#GetNaloxone.